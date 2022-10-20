VVS Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.46 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $2.46 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 46,871,373,775,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,957,347,645 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

