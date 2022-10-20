Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €180.00 by Barclays

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €180.00 ($183.67) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Wacker Chemie stock traded down €0.10 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €109.40 ($111.63). 146,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a one year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €130.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €146.75.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

