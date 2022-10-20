Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 4.2%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
