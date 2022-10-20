Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 4.2%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waldencast Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 160.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 3.4% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 865.6% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 555,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

