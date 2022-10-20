Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 136,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.