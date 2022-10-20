Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Tops $22.65 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $22.65 million and approximately $860,300.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003053 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,321.22 or 0.27611009 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010784 BTC.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,072,768 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,097,556 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
