Wanchain (WAN) Tops One Day Volume of $475,127.00

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.00 million and approximately $475,127.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00079874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00061770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007139 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

