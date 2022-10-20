Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Washington Federal Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of WAFD opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $38.06.
Washington Federal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 6.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 59.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 56.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,104.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 349,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.
About Washington Federal
Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Federal (WAFD)
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.