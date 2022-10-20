Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WAFD opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 6.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 59.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 56.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,104.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 349,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.