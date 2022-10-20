Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Increased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of WM opened at $161.50 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.