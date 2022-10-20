Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $130.27 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

