WAXE Price Reaches $77.57 on Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $38,027.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $77.57 or 0.00406844 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

