WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY23 guidance to $5.09-5.24 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $171.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.61 and a 12 month high of $255.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average is $185.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of -0.18.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

