WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Issue $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.7275 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE WEC traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 96,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

