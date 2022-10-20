WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $94.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $109.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WEC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.