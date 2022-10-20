Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 3,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 726,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WB has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.51.

Weibo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 246.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 719,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 511,900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,883 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 383.0% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 29.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

