WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Trading Up 1.4%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 2.22 and last traded at 2.22. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “average” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

About WELL Health Technologies

(Get Rating)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

