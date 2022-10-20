Welltower Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.
Welltower Trading Down 2.2 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.