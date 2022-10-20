Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$11.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.94.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.65. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$61.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

