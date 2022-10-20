Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EHI opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

