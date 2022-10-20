Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WIA opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

