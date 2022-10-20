Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of WIA opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $14.78.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
