Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

SBI stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

