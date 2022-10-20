Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
