Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

