Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41-4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion. Western Union also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42 EPS.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 682,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

