Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Western Union also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 860,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,481. Western Union has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 639,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Union by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,691,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

