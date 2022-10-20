Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$19.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.59 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.00-$19.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Down 4.7 %

WHR traded down $6.45 on Thursday, reaching $131.33. 2,390,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.82. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

