Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$19.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.59 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.00-$19.00 EPS.
Whirlpool Stock Down 4.7 %
WHR traded down $6.45 on Thursday, reaching $131.33. 2,390,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.82. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
