Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $132.75

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.75 and last traded at $132.89, with a volume of 29660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 100.6% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

