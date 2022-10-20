Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.00-$19.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$19.00 EPS.
Whirlpool Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of WHR stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.33. 2,390,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,945. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.82.
Whirlpool Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Whirlpool
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 190.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 182.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
