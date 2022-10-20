Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.00-$19.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$19.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of WHR stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.33. 2,390,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,945. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.82.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 190.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 182.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

