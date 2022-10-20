William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clarivate in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Clarivate’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CLVT opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.97. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $182,013,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $146,037,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $85,627,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $54,443,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $33,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.