Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at MKM Partners

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WGO traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 699,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after acquiring an additional 276,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after acquiring an additional 821,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

