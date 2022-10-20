Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.61.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

