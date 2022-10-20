Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.73% from the stock’s current price.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

