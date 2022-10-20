WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.68 to $3.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.68-$3.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,917. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 442,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WNS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WNS by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

