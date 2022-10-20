Wojak Finance Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $156.48 million and $89,716.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.58 or 0.27492576 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

