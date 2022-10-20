WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00

WOW-token (WOW) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $452.82 million and approximately $12.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.67 or 0.01426514 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005824 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020486 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.01603362 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001665 BTC.

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04528002 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

