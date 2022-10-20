WOW-token (WOW) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $452.80 million and approximately $12.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.01430454 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005776 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00020917 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00044225 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.75 or 0.01608585 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04528002 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

