Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001786 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $11.70 billion and approximately $52,226.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,298,355,651 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.35412928 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $49,893.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

