Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

