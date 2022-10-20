Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CF opened at $100.66 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

