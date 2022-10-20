Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MRK opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $236.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

