Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $944,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 48.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 72.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 208,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

