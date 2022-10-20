Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

