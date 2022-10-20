Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,038 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE SNA opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
