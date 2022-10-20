Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,038 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SNA opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.