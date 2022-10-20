Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in AES by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,322,000 after buying an additional 2,763,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,728,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 980,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

