Xponance Inc. Acquires 18,245 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

