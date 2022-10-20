Xponance Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after buying an additional 652,954 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 476.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 387,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,218,000 after buying an additional 320,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 239,531 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.13.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $252.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

