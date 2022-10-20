Xponance Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Waters by 28.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Waters by 122.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.63.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $277.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

