Xponance Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.95.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average is $112.00. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.