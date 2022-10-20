Xponance Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $203,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $521.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $421.98 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.34.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.