Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of VLO opened at $123.96 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.