Xponance Inc. Purchases 10,413 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.46. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

