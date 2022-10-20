Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $81,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $75,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE:BSX opened at $40.96 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

